Police respond to two stabbing incidents in two days

The Juneau Police Department responded to two separate incidents involving stabbings at private residences late this week.

In the first incident, a 44-year-old male was stabbed multiple times Thursday night after getting into an argument with a man who refused to leave his home on the 300 block of Fourth Street downtown.

Police later located and arrested Lucas Schneider, who is being held at Lemon Creek Correctional Facility without bail for assault. The victim was treated for his wounds at Bartlett Regional Hospital and released.

In the second incident, police received a call Friday night about a stabbing on the 3400 Block of Foster Avenue in West Juneau. A 37-year-old male sustained multiple stab wounds to his arms, head, back and abdomen.

According to a release, it appeared an argument between the victim and a neighbor resulted in a physical fight between the neighbor’s boyfriend and the victim. Police also recovered guns and knives that were reportedly involved in the incident.

The victim was treated at Bartlett for injuries that were not life threatening. The case is still being investigated and no arrests have been made.

“We have to look into it further before we can make a decision on an arrest,” said JPD Sgt. Ben Beck.

Beck said the two stabbing incidents were not related.