Police respond to two stabbing incidents in two days

The Juneau Police Department responded to two separate incidents involving stabbings at private residences late this week.
In the first incident, a 44-year-old male was stabbed multiple times Thursday night after getting into an argument with a man who refused to leave his home on the 300 block of Fourth Street downtown.
Police later located and arrested Lucas Schneider, who is being held at Lemon Creek Correctional Facility without bail for assault. The victim was treated for his wounds at Bartlett Regional Hospital and released.
In the second incident, police received a call Friday night about a stabbing on the 3400 Block of Foster Avenue in West Juneau. A 37-year-old male sustained multiple stab wounds to his arms, head, back and abdomen.
According to a release, it appeared an argument between the victim and a neighbor resulted in a physical fight between the neighbor’s boyfriend and the victim. Police also recovered guns and knives that were reportedly involved in the incident.
The victim was treated at Bartlett for injuries that were not life threatening. The case is still being investigated and no arrests have been made.
“We have to look into it further before we can make a decision on an arrest,” said JPD Sgt. Ben Beck.
Beck said the two stabbing incidents were not related.
Recent headlines
-
Alaska lawmaker calls on colleague to resign leadership postAn Alaska lawmaker is calling for state Rep. Gabrielle LeDoux to resign her post as chairwoman of the House Rules Committee, claiming she failed to investigate a sexual harassment complaint from a legislative aide.
-
New study recounts discovery of ‘ancient Beringian’ ancestors of indigenous peoplesA University of Alaska Fairbanks archaeology professor and an international team of scientists have discovered evidence of a previously unknown, ancient people who were among the first to cross over from Asia to Alaska more than 15,000 years ago.
-
It’s not just the Arctic. Trump’s offshore drilling plans rattle coastal communities across Alaska.The Trump administration has proposed opening almost all Alaska waters to oil and gas leasing, from Southeast to the Bering Strait to the Arctic. That includes areas that have never seen drilling, and it's raising concerns in Alaska's coastal communities.
-
Flood zone map expansion affects more Ketchikan property ownersThe Ketchikan Gateway Borough has been a voluntary participant in the National Flood Insurance Program since 1975. Some borough officials want to explore leaving the program.