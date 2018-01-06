Alaska lawmaker calls on colleague to resign leadership post

ANCHORAGE — An Alaska lawmaker is calling for state Rep. Gabrielle LeDoux to resign her post as chairwoman of the House Rules Committee, claiming she failed to investigate a sexual harassment complaint from a legislative aide.

KTUU-TV reports that state Rep. Tammie Wilson says LeDoux should have known about a letter sent to House leaders in March and protected the staffer who claimed that former state Rep. Dean Westlake had improperly touched her and made inappropriate comments about her.

Westlake resigned last month after sexual misconduct allegations from multiple women came forward. Westlake apologized “for the pain I have caused.”

In a prepared statement, LeDoux says she will not resign, and the mandatory training on harassment will go forward.

LeDoux says Wilson is politicizing an issue that should not be politicized.