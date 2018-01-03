Juneau Afternoon – 1-4-18

Thursday at 3 on a Juneau Afternoon, Scott Burton will host.

We’ll talk with Tony Newman will be here to highlight the anniversary celebration of the Juneau Community Charter School;

Pat Hartman will be here with details about the Juneau Garden Club;

Claire Immamura, from the Alaska Historical Library, will talk about Friday’s Family Fair at the APK Building;

And Nancy DeCherney will be here with Arts Up.

That, Bird Note, music and more on A Juneau Afternoon, live at 3 on KTOO, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on demand via KTOO.org

Tonight at 7, Intelligence Squared U. S. – Tonight’s Topic: Do Liberals Hold the Moral High Ground?