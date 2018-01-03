Juneau Afternoon – 1-4-18

Thursday at 3 on a Juneau Afternoon, Scott Burton will host.
We’ll talk with Tony Newman will be here to highlight the anniversary celebration of the Juneau Community Charter School;
Pat Hartman will be here with details about the Juneau Garden Club;
Claire Immamura, from the Alaska Historical Library, will talk about Friday’s Family Fair at the APK Building;
And Nancy DeCherney will be here with Arts Up.
That, Bird Note, music and more on A Juneau Afternoon, live at 3 on KTOO, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on demand via KTOO.org
Tonight at 7, Intelligence Squared U. S. – Tonight’s Topic: Do Liberals Hold the Moral High Ground?
Recent headlines
Alcohol likely a factor in Ridgway crash, Juneau police sayJuneau police say alcohol "appears to be a contributing factor" in the single-car crash that killed marine scientist Michelle Ridgway. The 54-year-old conservationist was found lying outside her overturned vehicle off Glacier Highway near mile marker 22.
To protest borough’s invocation policy, Homer resident worships Flying Spaghetti MonsterHomer resident Barrett Fletcher prepared to host the first meeting of the Church of the Flying Spaghetti Monster at his home on solstice. He needs the religion to have regular meetings in the area so he can fill the borough’s requirement to give an invocation.
Juneau’s historic Bergmann Hotel no longer condemnedOwners say they've finished health and safety repairs on the 104-year -old downtown hotel and it's now up for sale.
Anchorage man sentenced to 11 years for selling OxycodoneA federal judge sentenced Spresim Alimi, 36, to more than 136 months behind bars, the U.S. Attorney’s office announced Tuesday.