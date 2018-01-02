Watch: Andy Miller Red Carpet Concert

Andy Miller describes himself as a reclusive Juneau songwriter and poet. We got Miller, Nanooks hoodie and all, out of the house recently to play a Red Carpet Concert here at KTOO.
The musician’s songs focus on what he calls heart-felt reflections on modern life in Juneau, and often blur lines between earnest observation and satire. Song titles on his most recent album include “Five Exes in Douglas,” “After the Legislature Leaves” and “Mike Chenault and the Triangle Bar.”
Here is Miller singing “Justin Parish’s Beard.”
