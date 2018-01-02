Newscast – Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018

In this newscast:

  • Juneau and outgoing police Lt. Kris Sell wrap up the first Year of Kindness,
  • Alaska’s justice system transitions to a new bail system that’s not based on cash,
  • the family of a woman in a wheelchair who died from an escalator injury is suing Alaska Airlines, and
  • locals ring in the new year with a mass dip into Auke Rec.
