Newscast – Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018

In this newscast:
- Juneau and outgoing police Lt. Kris Sell wrap up the first Year of Kindness,
- Alaska’s justice system transitions to a new bail system that’s not based on cash,
- the family of a woman in a wheelchair who died from an escalator injury is suing Alaska Airlines, and
- locals ring in the new year with a mass dip into Auke Rec.
Recent headlines
-
Marine scientist Michelle Ridgway remembered for being outspoken conservationistJuneau marine scientist Michelle Ridgway, an accomplished deep sea diver, has died as a result of a car crash. The 54-year-old conservationist was one of the few ever to explore undersea canyons in the Bering Sea.
-
New analysis out on renewable energy costs in rural Alaska"It shouldn't be used as a manual but it is a good place to start," said lead researcher Erin Whitney.
-
Watch: Andy Miller Red Carpet ConcertThe musician’s songs focus on what he calls heart-felt reflections on modern life in Juneau, and often blur lines between earnest observation and satire.
-
Father’s body recovered, five rescued after family falls through Kuskokwim on New Year’s EveA father’s body has been recovered from the Kuskokwim River after he and his family fell through a marked, open hole the night of New Year’s Eve.