Juneau Afternoon – 1-3-18

Wednesday at 3, on A Juneau Afternoon.

 

We’ll learn about the Hurlock Property sale;

 

Jeffrey Smith, from the Learning Connection, will be here to talk about New Year’s resolutions;

 

We’ll talk about this month’s Wildlife Wednesday presentation on protecting bears, with guest, Jim Adams;

 

And we’ll get an update on Eaglecrest activities.

 

That, Bird Note, music and more, Wednesday on A Juneau Afternoon, live at 3 on KTOO-News, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on demand on-line at ktoo.org

 

