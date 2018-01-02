Juneau Afternoon – 1-3-18

Wednesday at 3, on A Juneau Afternoon.
We’ll learn about the Hurlock Property sale;
Jeffrey Smith, from the Learning Connection, will be here to talk about New Year’s resolutions;
We’ll talk about this month’s Wildlife Wednesday presentation on protecting bears, with guest, Jim Adams;
And we’ll get an update on Eaglecrest activities.
That, Bird Note, music and more, Wednesday on A Juneau Afternoon, live at 3 on KTOO-News, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on demand on-line at ktoo.org
Recent headlines
-
North Slope oil production ticked up again in 2017Alyeska announced that the pipeline's average throughput went up by about 10,000 barrels per day in 2017 compared to 2016, a 1.5 percent increase.
-
Marine scientist Michelle Ridgway remembered for being outspoken conservationistJuneau marine scientist Michelle Ridgway, an accomplished deep sea diver, has died as a result of a car crash. The 54-year-old conservationist was one of the few ever to explore undersea canyons in the Bering Sea.
-
New analysis out on renewable energy costs in rural Alaska"It shouldn't be used as a manual but it is a good place to start," said lead researcher Erin Whitney.
-
Watch: Andy Miller Red Carpet ConcertThe musician’s songs focus on what he calls heart-felt reflections on modern life in Juneau, and often blur lines between earnest observation and satire.