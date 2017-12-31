Juneau Afternoon – 1-1-18

Today at 3, during A Juneau Afternoon
A Marketplace Tech Holiday Special: What will the holidays be like ten years from now? How will we buy things? What other machines and bots will be around the dinner table? What companies will be household names? How will people with less money be utilizing technology? This special looks at current tech trends and predicts the lasting effects on our most special occasions.
Monday night at 7, Elaine Schroeder, hosts Mind Over Matter. What’s going on with all the gun violence and mass shootings in the US? Why doesn’t this happen as often in other affluent countries? Why does the US alone tolerate such extensive personal ownership of assault weapons? Join us this Monday evening on KTOO at 7pm for Mind Over Matter as Dr. Elaine Schroeder and her guest Louanne Christian, a gun safety advocate, discuss what can be done to stop this uniquely American tragedy. That’s this Monday evening at 7pm on Ktoo.
Recent headlines
-
Winter storm warning issued for New Year’s Eve night through Monday morningThe National Weather Service in Juneau has issued a winter storm warning for the region beginning tonight. Juneau and northern Admiralty Island could see between 6 and 8 inches of snow between 6 p.m. tonight and 9 a.m. Monday.
-
1 officer dead, 4 others wounded In shooting south of Denver, police sayThe sheriff's office in a residential area south of Denver is reporting one officer was killed and four others were injured in a shooting. The suspect was also shot dead by police.
-
Safe Ride Home program returns to offer free cab rides home for New Year’s EveThe Safe Ride Home program will offer free cab rides to patrons from 16 businesses in downtown Juneau and the Mendenhall Valley.
-
Juneau’s biggest stories of 2017The state’s ongoing budget crisis trickles down, Project Playground burns, a family that owns a lot of downtown property has a rough year, Juneau’s indigent residents get repeatedly displaced, and other 2017 news of note.