Juneau Afternoon – 1-1-18

Today at 3, during A Juneau Afternoon

A Marketplace Tech Holiday Special: What will the holidays be like ten years from now? How will we buy things? What other machines and bots will be around the dinner table? What companies will be household names? How will people with less money be utilizing technology? This special looks at current tech trends and predicts the lasting effects on our most special occasions.

Monday night at 7, Elaine Schroeder, hosts Mind Over Matter. What’s going on with all the gun violence and mass shootings in the US? Why doesn’t this happen as often in other affluent countries? Why does the US alone tolerate such extensive personal ownership of assault weapons? Join us this Monday evening on KTOO at 7pm for Mind Over Matter as Dr. Elaine Schroeder and her guest Louanne Christian, a gun safety advocate, discuss what can be done to stop this uniquely American tragedy. That’s this Monday evening at 7pm on Ktoo.