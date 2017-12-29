Year of Kindness celebration planned

The Year of Kindness wraps up with a final community party on New Year’s Eve.

For the last year, the Juneau Police Department has spearheaded the campaign to encourage kindness to others.

The Year of Kindness challenge includes performing one act of kindness each day and performing one act of kindness each week for someone outside your usual circle.

Police Chief Ed Mercer said other groups will come up with ways to extend the campaign into the new year.

“Certainly, I think we help set the stage for the community,” Mercer said. “Many community members and community organizations have stepped on board with it. I think it’s a good start and I’m hopeful that it will continue throughout our community.”

The Yees Ku Oo dance group and the Juneau Pride Chorus will be among those performing at the Year of Kindness community party at Thunder Mountain High School. It runs from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Nominees for the kindest person in Juneau will be honored throughout the afternoon.