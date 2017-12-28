Juneau Afternoon – 12-28-17

Thursday at 3 on a Juneau Afternoon, Ben Brown will host.
We’ll talk with Heather Mitchell about the Juneau Cabaret’s upcoming performance;
Find out about the first hike of the New Year with Mareta Weed, from the State Parks Advisory Board;
Get your appetites ready for the JDHS Jazz Band’s Fundraiser;
And Nancy DeCherney will be here with Arts Up.
Tonight at 7, a broadcast of the recent December Mudroom’s event
That, Bird Note, music and more on A Juneau Afternoon, live at 3 on KTOO, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on demand via KTOO.org
Recent headlines
Walker appoints former Attorney General to Permanent Fund Corporation’s boardGov. Bill Walker appointed Craig Richards to the Alaska Permanent Fund Corporation board on Dec. 28.
Clock approaches midnight for Congress to renew this oil industry taxAs the New Year approaches, time is ticking down for Congress to renew an excise tax collected on domestic barrels of oil. The money goes into a government trust used for oil spill cleanup and prevention.
Juneau’s warming shelter exceedingly popularJuneau's warming shelter has proven extremely popular during this month's freezing nights. The city-run downtown facility is already running over its 20-patron capacity.
Fairbanks 4 file wrongful imprisonment suitThe Fairbanks 4 claim they were coerced into signing the release-dismissal agreement, that led to their release and the erasure of their murder convictions for a 1999 beating death.