Unalaska mayoral recall petition delivered to city hall

The Unalaska City Clerks department is checking signatures on a petition to recall Mayor Frank Kelty.
The petition, which charges Kelty with “attempting to sole-source land use agreements for the Unalaska Marine Center positions 5-7,” was submitted to the office Friday.
City Clerk Marjie Veeder said the office is in the process of making sure at least 168 of the signees are registered voters in Unalaska. They have until Dec. 26 to make that determination.
If there are enough valid signatures, Veeder will schedule a recall election within 75 days of the verification. She says a simple majority would be enough to recall the mayor.
