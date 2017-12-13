Washington man sentenced to 10 years for Alaska fraud scheme

ANCHORAGE — A federal judge in Anchorage, Alaska, has sentenced a Washington state man to 10 years in prison for defrauding Alaskans out of $2.7 million.

loyd Jay Mann was convicted on 19 counts of wire fraud and money laundering, stemming from a five year scam he perpetrated against roughly 15 people, most from Dillingham. (Photo courtesy Department of Justice)

Floyd Mann Jr., 56, of Puyallup was convicted in July of 11 wire fraud counts and eight money laundering counts.
Judge Timothy Burgess called Mann a “dogged, determined, charlatan” who caused permanent financial and emotional damage to dozens of people.

Mann told victims in Dillingham and elsewhere that he’d won a multi-million-dollar settlement from a class-action lawsuit with a pharmaceutical company.

He promised victims large returns if they paid his medical bills and expenses related to the lawsuit.

Mann used victims’ money to gamble and collected more than $1 million in jackpots while receiving need-based Social Security benefits.

He was ordered to pay full restitution.

