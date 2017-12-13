Washington man sentenced to 10 years for Alaska fraud scheme

ANCHORAGE — A federal judge in Anchorage, Alaska, has sentenced a Washington state man to 10 years in prison for defrauding Alaskans out of $2.7 million.
Floyd Mann Jr., 56, of Puyallup was convicted in July of 11 wire fraud counts and eight money laundering counts.
Judge Timothy Burgess called Mann a “dogged, determined, charlatan” who caused permanent financial and emotional damage to dozens of people.
Mann told victims in Dillingham and elsewhere that he’d won a multi-million-dollar settlement from a class-action lawsuit with a pharmaceutical company.
He promised victims large returns if they paid his medical bills and expenses related to the lawsuit.
Mann used victims’ money to gamble and collected more than $1 million in jackpots while receiving need-based Social Security benefits.
He was ordered to pay full restitution.
