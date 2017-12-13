Newscast – Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017

Stories include:
- Case closed on Seward Street fire investigation, and
- Washington state man sentenced to 10 years for Alaska fraud scheme, and
- State releases this year’s revenue sources book.
Recent headlines
-
Case closed on Seward Street fire, cause remains undeterminedTwo brothers from Mexico died in the Sept. 17 fire. Seven other people, including four firefighters, were injured.
-
Trump signs defense bill to allow more missile interceptors in AlaskaPresident Donald Trump signed the 2018 National Defense Authorization Act into law Tuesday.
-
Wrangell schools roll out anonymous, anti-bullying appAnti-bullying campaigns are increasing across the nation. These are bringing to light the scale and impact of harassment in schools. Wrangell Public Schools just rolled out an app to help address that issue.
-
Public turns out, sounds off on safer Fred Meyer intersection ideasImproving the intersection is just an idea for now. There’s no public timeline, mandate or money committed to actually build it.