With Conyers out, Young becomes ‘dean of the House’

Eighty-four-year-old U.S. Rep. Don Young, R-Alaska, is now the longest serving member of Congress. Or he will be shortly.
Rep. John Conyers, D-Mich., announced he’s retiring as of Tuesday amid allegations of sexual misconduct.
Young inherits the symbolic title of “dean of the House of Representatives,” which gives him the ceremonial role of swearing in the Speaker of the House.
Young has been in office since March 1973, pre-dating any other current member, House or Senate.
