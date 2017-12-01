Blame the metric system! Conversion confusion over stalled fuel barge’s cargo

A Skagway-bound fuel barge that broke free from its tug in Canadian waters was hauling more than three times as much diesel and gasoline than initially reported.
The barge and tug was carrying 3.7 million gallons when it ran into trouble Sunday afternoon. Both vessels remain anchored near Campbell Island and are awaiting inspection by Canadian and U.S. authorities before they will be allowed to proceed to Skagway.
Canadian authorities said the error over its fuel load stemmed from confusion involving the metric system.
Recent headlines
-
Premera pays state $25M to offset high health insurance ratesThe payment will offset nearly half the $55 million cost of the Alaska Reinsurance Program.
-
Does Sitka’s Baranov statue impress or oppress?For many, Baranov and the Russian-American Company are synonymous with colonization and the systematic oppression of Alaska Natives.
-
Report on cause of Nome hotel fire still unreleased; building razedOne month after the Polaris Hotel in Nome burned to the ground, the investigation report has not yet been finalized, but the building wreckage is currently being removed.
-
To teach about racism, start with the basicsConfronting racism and discrimination can be hard. The solution? Start learning techniques when you are young. In parts of Anchorage, some of the teachers of these difficult lessons are other young people, but they start with the basics.