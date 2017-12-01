Blame the metric system! Conversion confusion over stalled fuel barge’s cargo

A Skagway-bound fuel barge that broke free from its tug in Canadian waters was hauling more than three times as much diesel and gasoline than initially reported.

The barge and tug was carrying 3.7 million gallons when it ran into trouble Sunday afternoon. Both vessels remain anchored near Campbell Island and are awaiting inspection by Canadian and U.S. authorities before they will be allowed to proceed to Skagway.

Canadian authorities said the error over its fuel load stemmed from confusion involving the metric system.