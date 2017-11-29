Juneau Afternoon – 11-30-17

Thursday at 3 on a Juneau Afternoon,
We’ll find out more about Relativity and Quantum Mechanics, with Mark Finkelstein, this week’s UAS Evening at Egan speaker;
We’ll get a preview of Perseverance Theatre’s current production of Steel Magnolias;
Mercedes Munoz will talk about her First Friday exhibit at the JACC;
And Nancy DeCherney will be here with Arts Up.
Recent headlines
‘It takes our purpose’: With no salmon, California’s Yurok Tribe struggles with identityThe tribe has fished in the Pacific Northwest's Klamath River for centuries, but the Chinook have been devastated by drought, disease, dams, and a long history of habitat destruction.
Garrison Keillor accused of ‘inappropriate behavior,’ Minnesota Public Radio saysThe creator and former host of A Prairie Home Companion has been accused of "inappropriate behavior with an individual who worked with him," MPR says. The radio station is cutting ties with Keillor.
A village on the edge looks to Congress for helpNewtok’s 400 people have been trying to relocate for years. And for years, the main obstacle has been the same: money. Now, they're almost out of time. And residents and officials say, at this point, moving Newtok may take an act of Congress.