Northwest U.S. has new regional HUD boss

The Trump administration has appointed a new Northwest regional director for U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, or HUD.
Jeffrey McMorris of Issaquah, Wash., began his new job this week.
McMorris has been chief of staff for a King County councilwoman.
He is now the top executive in Region 10, covering Alaska, Washington, Oregon and Idaho.
McMorris is the brother of Republican Rep Cathy McMorris Rodgers of Washington. She was widely reported to be a front-runner for Interior secretary but President Donald Trump picked Ryan Zinke instead.
HUD administers grants to state, local and tribal governments, as well as public housing authorities.
