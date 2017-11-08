Alongside Trump in China, Alaska gets a new deal on its LNG

Alaska Gov. Bill Walker and state gasline corporation head Keith Meyer inked a deal in China today as U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping looked on.

Details of the agreement are sparse but the deal links Alaska’s liquid natural gas pipeline project to three Chinese entities, including the state-owned oil company Sinopec, one of the country’s banks and a sovereign wealth fund.

Alaska’s gasline corporation says the agreement involves working cooperatively on LNG marketing, financing, and investment in Alaska LNG. However, no one from the corporation returned an email seeking more information on the type of deal that was signed.

Walker and Meyer are expected to give a closed-door briefing on the deal to Alaska’s legislators.

A substantive deal on the state-run gasline project could be a game-changer for Alaska’s struggling oil-based economy. The pipeline would cost between $45 billion and $65 billion to build. Its construction would temporarily add thousands of jobs to the state’s economy.

In its current form, the more than 800-mile-long pipeline would connect the Arctic and Pacific oceans and pipe LNG from Prudhoe Bay on the North Slope to the Kenai Peninsula, south of Anchorage, before loading it onto tankers and shipping it to Asian buyers.

