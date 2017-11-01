Juneau Afternoon – 11-2-17

Wednesday, November 1, 2017
Wednesday at 3 on a Juneau Afternoon,
We’ll talk with this week’s evening at Egan speaker, Kate Troll;
Annette Bellamy will talk about her solo show, opening Friday, at the Alaska State Museum;
We’ll talk about this weekend’s Con Brio concert;
And Nancy DeCherney will be here with Arts Up.
That, Writer’s Almanac, Bird Note, music and more, Wednesday on A Juneau Afternoon, live at 3 on KTOO-News, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on demand on-line at ktoo.org
Recent headlines
-
Skagway Assembly will honor U.S. Army pilot killed in helicopter crash in AfghanistanThe Skagway Assembly will begin Thursday’s meeting by honoring a former resident killed while serving the U.S. Army in Afghanistan.
-
Corrections investigating overdoses at Alaska women’s prisonThe Alaska Department of Corrections is investigating after five women overdosed at a prison near Anchorage.
-
Alaska open enrollment period for individual health insurance opensAlaska’s open enrollment period will run until Dec. 15 — shortened from three months to just six weeks this year.
-
As recall effort gets underway, Unalaska’s mayor denies illegal dock negotiationsmonths of intense public criticism. Frank Kelty has denied allegations that he interfered with the former city manager or forced his resignation.