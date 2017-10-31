State of Alaska sues OxyContin maker

The state of Alaska is suing Purdue Pharma, the maker of prescription pain pill OxyContin.

Attorney General Jahna Lindemuth outlined the state claims at a news conference in the Capitol today:

“We believe based on our investigation that Purdue overstated the benefits of their drug and understated its risks in violation of Alaska’s Unfair Trade Practices and Consumer Protection Act to the detriment of the people of Alaska. Additionally, we believe that Purdue exhibited a pattern of deceptive marketing practices to convince practitioners to prescribe their drug, including the use of seemingly neutral medical professionals and organizations who promoted the drug to their colleagues without disclosing their relationship to Purdue (Pharma).”

Lindemuth said 80 percent of those addicted to heroin started with prescription opioids. She said about 95 percent of Medicaid money spent on opioids in Alaska is for OxyContin.

Purdue Pharma has denied similar claims. The Associated Press reports more than two dozen states, cities and counties have sued the Purdue Pharma and its related companies.