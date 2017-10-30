Cleanup continues for roads and trails affected by record rain

Residual damage from Friday’s rainstorm continues to affect roads and trails around Juneau.
The Calhoun Avenue bridge below Cope Park, which was closed Friday morning following a mudslide, remained closed this afternoon.
CBJ Streets, Fleets and Transit Superintendent Ed Foster said the mudslide washed debris against the gate under the bridge, barricading the entrance that allows inspectors access.
Foster said the city has no reason to believe the bridge is damaged, but needed to be inspected.
The city hopes to have the road open by the end of the day Monday.
The Flume Trail above downtown Juneau also remains closed after multiple slides and precariously leaning trees left the area unsafe.
It will likely remain closed for about two weeks, said Debbie Driscoll, spokeswoman for Alaska Electric Light & Power Company.
