Juneau Afternoon – 10-27-17

Friday on A Juneau Afternoon, Andy Kline hosts:
We’ll hear about the Community Garage Sale;
Get the scoop on underwater pumpkin carving;
Hear about CBJ air quality monitoring;
And Collette Costa will give us the lowdown on Halloween-related events at the Goldtown Theater.
Recent headlines
-
Alaska U.S. senators quiet on colleagues’ critique of TrumpTwo Republicans rocked the U.S. Senate Tuesday afternoon with harsh criticism of President Donald Trump for what they call flagrant disregard for truth and debasing the nation. One even sounded a call-to-arms from the Senate floor, as he announced he won’t run for re-election.
-
Public testimony directs anger at crime lawAlaskans disturbed about rising crime are focusing their anger on a law passed more than a year ago, Senate Bill 91.
-
Oil production is up, and DNR expects it to keep climbingProduction was up about 3 million barrels, and the state is predicting that it’s going to be up next year too.
-
Unalaska police chief confirms investigation of city councilorsMembers of the Unalaska City Council are under investigation. Police Chief Mike Holman confirmed Tuesday to KUCB that the Unalaska Department of Public Safety is investigating current and potentially former city councilors.