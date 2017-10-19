Troopers: Haines teen illegally shot black bear from boat

A Haines teenager allegedly shot a black bear from a boat in late September and the adult who owns the boat is being charged for his alleged involvement in the illegal kill.
Alaska Wildlife Troopers claim that on Sept. 22, a 15-year-old shot a black bear from a boat on a lake in the Haines area.
Boat owner Christopher Panagiotou-Scigliano, 35, is being cited for aiding and facilitating the teenager’s illegal harvest.
His arraignment is set for Oct. 30 in Haines court.
The trooper dispatch does not name the teenager or say whether he is being charged.
