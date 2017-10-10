Alaska gets reprieve as it works to implement REAL ID

JUNEAU — The state of Alaska says it has received a reprieve from national proof-of-identity standards as it works to comply with that law.

The Alaska Department of Administration says it has received a grace period from enforcement of the federal REAL ID Act until Jan. 22.

The department, in a release, says the state has sought an additional grace period until October 2020. That is when, it says, all Alaskans will need a REAL ID-compliant card or other acceptable form of federal identification for domestic air travel.

State legislation passed earlier this year lets Alaskans choose whether to get a compliant ID.

Alaska’s Division of Motor Vehicles plans to begin producing REAL ID-compliant driver’s licenses in January 2019.