Alaska gets reprieve as it works to implement REAL ID

JUNEAU — The state of Alaska says it has received a reprieve from national proof-of-identity standards as it works to comply with that law.
The Alaska Department of Administration says it has received a grace period from enforcement of the federal REAL ID Act until Jan. 22.
The department, in a release, says the state has sought an additional grace period until October 2020. That is when, it says, all Alaskans will need a REAL ID-compliant card or other acceptable form of federal identification for domestic air travel.
State legislation passed earlier this year lets Alaskans choose whether to get a compliant ID.
Alaska’s Division of Motor Vehicles plans to begin producing REAL ID-compliant driver’s licenses in January 2019.
