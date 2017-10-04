Hikers barred from trail at the end of North Douglas Highway

New signs at a popular beach access that begins where North Douglas Highway ends declare “no trespassing.” But a trail group said it hopes to negotiate public access with the landowner.

The land at the end of the road is owned by Goldbelt, Inc. The Native corporation owns much of the shoreline along the western end of Douglas Island.

A trail runs through an easement Goldbelt granted to Alaska Electric Light & Power Co. in 2002. It provides access to a substation that transmits power to the Hecla Greens Creek Mine.

“Some folks do think it’s a public trail and don’t realize it’s private property,” said AEL&P spokeswoman Debbie Driscoll. “And we were informed that the signs that we had previously put up had fallen off or were no longer there. And so, Goldbelt had requested that we re-post signs, which is what we’ve recently done.”

Trail Mix, Inc., a Juneau group that develops trails and advocates for public access, said it’s a popular way for people to access the beach.

“It’s got a beautiful view so people have been using it since it was put in, even though it is on private property and it was not intended as a recreation trail,” said Erik Boraas, Trail Mix’s executive director. “According to AEL&P and Goldbelt, it’s never been open to the public. But like a lot of trails in Juneau, people are not familiar with who the land manager is and what the status is and are like, ‘Oh, there’s a trail, so I’m going to walk on it.'”

He said he’s approached the Native corporation about helping develop the trail for public access. After visiting the area this week, he agreed that there are problems.

“There was litter out there,” Boraas said. “There was trees that had just been hacked away at, green trees that people I assume were cutting for firewood, that are not good firewood. And yeah, just not treated with respect.”

Barring any agreement, the trail is on private property and remains closed to the public. Goldbelt said only its shareholders with a Goldbelt ID card are allowed access without prior permission.