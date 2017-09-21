New owners lay off employees at Alaska’s largest newspaper

ANCHORAGE — The new owners of Alaska’s largest newspaper have laid off reporters, editors and other employees just days after a bankruptcy judge approved the sale of the Alaska Dispatch News.
Co-Publisher Ryan Binkley wouldn’t disclose how many of the 212 employees were laid off, but described it in a story published Thursday as a significant change in the size of the newspaper. Binkley didn’t immediately return messages from The Associated Press.
He said he realized a lot of employees would be hurt by layoffs, but it was necessary to make the newspaper healthy.
The Binkley Co., comprised of the Binkley family members of Fairbanks, purchased the newspaper for $1 million Sept. 11. Former publisher Alice Rogoff sought bankruptcy protection in August as the newspaper was losing $125,000 a week.
