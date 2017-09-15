PFD amount announced: $1,100

The State of Alaska has announced the dollar figure for this year’s Permanent Fund Dividend. In a release this afternoon, the Department of Revenue said eligible Alaskans will receive $1,100 each when checks are mailed out starting Oct. 5.
About 640,000 Alaskans will get a PFD this year, totaling about $672,000,000 paid out from the Permanent Fund’s earnings.
This year’s dividend level was set in the state Legislature when it passed its budget in June.
