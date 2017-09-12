Two boaters and three dogs rescued in Prince William Sound

Coast Guard helicopter and cutter crews rescued two people and three dogs Friday near Montague Island in Prince William Sound.

The Coast Guard dispatched a MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter and the Cutter Chandeleur after a mayday call came in over VHF radio.

Two boaters reported that their 34-foot vessel was taking on water before kayaking to Montague Island with one of three dogs.

The helicopter crew transported the two boaters and their pet back to safety after they signaled their location with a flare.

The Chandeleur inspected the vessel before it was towed to Whittier by a Cordova-based marine salvage vessel. The cutter crew transported the remaining two dogs on the boat to Valdez.

Petty Officer Brandon Curp said the boaters were “experienced Alaskans” and wore all the appropriate survival gear.

Winds near the scene were recorded at 17 mph and seas were at 3 feet.