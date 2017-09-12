Juneau Afternoon – 9-12-17

By September 12, 2017A Juneau Afternoon

Today on A Juneau Afternoon:

 

We’ll talk with author Alexander Dolitsky about his new book, Old Russia in Modern America;

 

Carolyn Brown will be here with a preview of Thursday’s League of Women Voters Municipal Candidate Forum;

 

Malibu’s First Poet Laureate Ricardo Means Ybarra will be here with a sample of his Tuesday night reading from his book, Beyond the Reef, at the Valley Library at 6:30 p.m.

 

Jen LaRoe, Arts Education director for the Juneau Arts & Humanities Councilk will talk about Ensuring the Arts for any Given Child.

