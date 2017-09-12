Christopher Strawn will defend himself in next month’s retrial

The retrial for a man accused of murdering another man in the Mendenhall Valley is still on schedule for next month.

Christopher Strawn will stand trial October 2 for the death of Brandon Cook at the Kodzoff Acres Trailer Park nearly two years ago. The previous jury trial ended in a mistrial in February.

Strawn fired his previous attorney, and he’s now representing himself with the assistance of a professional attorney as stand-by counsel. That means Strawn will be delivering opening statements, closing arguments and questioning witnesses on the stand during the upcoming trial.

During a pre-trial hearing Monday, Strawn called for a continuance or a delay of the trial until February. He was still unclear about some legal issues related to his case, he said.

Superior Court Judge Philip Pallenberg reminded Strawn they already discussed that scenario when he earlier decided to represent himself. Strawn will not have the background or experience of a professional attorney who went to law school and has tried cases in court.

Pallenberg denied his request for a continuance. Strawn responded that he’ll be ready to if he has to.

Strawn also asked for information regarding a shotgun that was discussed in the last trial, but was quickly determined as unrelated to his case.

Prosecutors say they already passed on that information as part of pre-trial evidence discovery.

He also filed for a protective order against a witness who was not disclosed in court.

Strawn faces a variety of charges including first- and second-degree murder for the shooting death of Cook in October 2015.