Juneau Afternoon – 9-5-17

We’ll talk with Dr. Charles Biles, who will be speaking Wednesday on The Electoral College vs. the Popular vote
We’ll get an update on Library Activities;
Recent headlines
-
Alaska attorney general joins others arguing that redistricting can be too partisanThe brief argues that advances in technology have made it easier to have "extreme partisan" redistricting that insulate political parties from attempts to unseat them.
-
Western wildfires endanger beloved sites at national parksA 20-square-mile blaze burned the historic Sperry Chalet in Glacier National Park last week. In California's Sierra National Forest, an ancient grove of sequoias was scorched, but the trees survived.
-
Juneau progressives protest Trump killing DACA immigration policyLocal progressive activists are protesting President Donald Trump’s decision to end the Obama-era immigration policy known was DACA, or Deferred Action on Childhood Arrivals.
-
Hiker rescued after falling down cliff on Dude Mountain TrailA Florida man fell Sunday afternoon and hurt his leg while hiking on Dude Mountain. A hunter and his son heard the hiker, later identified as Zach Green, 27, signaling for help and called in the report, according to the Ketchikan Volunteer Rescue Squad.