Hiker rescued after falling down cliff on Dude Mountain Trail

A Florida man fell Sunday afternoon and hurt his leg while hiking on Dude Mountain.
A hunter and his son heard the hiker, later identified as Zach Green, 27, signaling for help and called in the report, according to the Ketchikan Volunteer Rescue Squad.
The hunters said they had voice contact with the hiker, but the terrain was too steep for them to get closer.
A medical rescue team in a Temsco helicopter went out to the site, and with the help of the hunters was able to locate the hiker.
The team was set down below Green, who had landed on a small ledge in a steep area near the bottom of a 150-foot cliff.
The team hiked up to Green and provided treatment while a second Temsco helicopter was deployed with more equipment and personnel.
KVRS crews were able to use ropes to lower Green to a better helicopter-landing site.
He was flown to a waiting ambulance at about 7:15 p.m., and taken to PeaceHealth Ketchikan Medical Center for treatment.
