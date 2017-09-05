CBJ Assembly Meeting – 8-21

Recent headlines
Trump ends DACA, calls on Congress to actThe Obama-era program will expire in six months, the administration said on Tuesday. Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals granted legal protections to roughly 800,000 people.
A tale of two fungi: Southeast spruce blight mistaken for harmless twinIt’s a case of mistaken identity — the kind of mistake you can only clear up with a 400-power compound microscope. But forest pathologists are not letting down their guard: Spruce bud blight is still out there.
With Exxon Valdez settlement money, Alaska preserves nearly 2,000 acres near KodiakThe Exxon Valdez Oil Spill Trustee Council bought the land with money from the 1989 oil spill settlement. The state of Alaska now owns the land.
Alaska students are failing math, science, EnglishThe results of the Alaska's new standardized tests show more than half of the state's elementary and high school students are not proficient in math, science and English.