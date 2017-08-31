Walker lends support to Trump in lawsuit over Arctic drilling

The state of Alaska is going to stand by President Donald Trump’s side in court to defend an order aiming to reopen large parts of the Arctic Ocean to oil drilling.

Today, Gov. Bill Walker’s administration filed a motion to intervene in support of President Trump in a lawsuit over whether he can reverse President Obama’s Arctic drilling ban.

In the waning weeks of his Presidency, Obama removed the Chukchi Sea and most of the Beaufort Sea from any future oil leasing. Then in April, President Trump signed an executive order to reverse that decision.

Soon after that, a coalition of environmental groups filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration, claiming the reversal is illegal.

In a statement, Governor Walker said he’s supporting the Trump administration to ensure future opportunities for oil and gas development near Alaska.