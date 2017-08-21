Body found in Juneau hot tub

Juneau police say a man reported finding a human body in his hot tub this morning.
In a news release, the police say it is unclear how long the body was in the water. The person hasn’t been positively identified. The body was found in a covered hot tub on Muir Street, which is near the airport.
The State Medical Examiner’s office is trying to determine the person’s identity and cause of death.
Authorities expect preliminary autopsy results later this week.
