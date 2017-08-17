Juneau woman reported missing after minor crash

Juneau police are looking for a 28-year-old woman who vanished August 13.

Juneau Police Lt. Kris Sell said that Alexis Ashley Ehlers of Juneau hasn’t been heard from since being involved in a minor fender-bender.

“Ehlers has been distraught over personal issues and walked away from a very minor vehicle collision prior to the arrival of responding officers,” Sell said Thursday. “Ehlers has not communicated with her family since and they’re very concerned about her welfare.”

Police request that anyone who sees Ehlers to contact the department at 586-0600.