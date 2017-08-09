Juneau Empire, Peninsula Clarion, Homer News sold to GateHouse Media

Staff at the Juneau Empire and two other Alaska newspapers learned Wednesday morning they are among 11 media properties sold to GateHouse Media for $120 million.

Morris Communications of Augusta, Georgia, has owned the Empire since 1969.

GateHouse Media is a division of New Media Investment Group, a publicly traded company, and owns more than 130 mostly small and mid-sized newspapers.

Media analyst Rick Edmonds of the Poynter Institute says New Media also backed is by a private equity group that’s driven a strategy of aggressive expansion that’s buoyed its stock price.

“It’s fair to say that they run very tight in an expense way but a lot of the savings come from not necessarily clearing out the newsroom, although there always can be some losses in the reporting ranks, but from doing things in a centralized way,” Edmonds said Wednesday. “For instance, they have a very large copy editing, production and layout center in Austin, Texas, that does all their papers.”

Also included in the deal are the Peninsula Clarion in Kenai and the weekly Homer News.

“Right now, we’re on deadline and trying to get the paper out so that’s the immediate concern,” Homer News editor Michael Armstrong said Wednesday morning. “I think we’re just waiting to see what happens. I’m reassured that (Publisher) Deedie (McKenzie) will remain my boss and she’s been real supportive of what we’re doing.”

McKenzie, based in Kenai, will remain publisher of the Juneau Empire and Peninsula Clarion.

The Morris family hasn’t sold all of its assets in Alaska.

It’s keeping the Juneau Empire building off Egan Drive as well as its magazine division, which includes the Alaska Journal of Commerce, Alaska Equipment Trader and the Chugiak-Eagle River Star.