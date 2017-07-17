Moody’s downgrades Alaska’s credit rating

Moody’s Investors Service has downgraded the state’s credit rating again and said the state has a negative outlook.
A report from the credit agency cited multiple reasons for the change, including the state’s $2.5 billion draw from its reserves to cover the budget, its large pension obligation and its continued lack of a long-term fiscal plan. The agency also notes that while the economy of the United States as a whole is growing, Alaska’s economy is shrinking and the state has the highest unemployment rate in the nation.
Gov. Bill Walker issued a statement saying the downgrade to Aa3 is “concerning but not surprising.”
Late last month another credit agency, Standard & Poor’s, put the state on a credit watch.
