Professional basketball player Carlos Boozer to pass on skills in Juneau camp

Professional basketball player, Carlos Boozer talks with KCAW’s Cameron Clark about his upcoming basketball camp in Juneau.
It will be from July 31 to August 4, at Juneau-Douglas High School, Boozer’s alma mater. All skill levels are welcome.
Along with coaches and staff, Boozer will be helping players, ages 5-18, hone their skills with various drills and scrimmages throughout the camp.
There will be giveaways and other surprises throughout the week too.
“I had a lot of people help me along my journey,” Boozer said. “I want to be able to share what I learned with other kids and hopefully help them along their basketball journey.”
Those interested in the camp can register at the Carlos Boozer Basketball Camp website.
The two-time NBA All-Star played for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Utah Jazz, Chicago Bulls and the Los Angeles Lakers. He also won a bronze medal at the 2004 Summer Olympics and a gold medal at the 2008 Summer Olympics.
