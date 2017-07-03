Kake man found dead in Frederick Sound after boat runs aground

Searchers recovered the body of a 59-year-old man who had fallen from a boat Sunday in Frederick Sound near Kake.
The body of Willis Cavanaugh of Kake was located in the water by a good Samaritan searchers.
The U.S. Coast Guard received a call from the vessel Kalin Ann at 1 p.m. Sunday. The boat was aground in Herring Bay on the southern side of Admiralty Island.
According to the Coast Guard, the caller reported waking up and finding the boat aground with his father no longer piloting the vessel.
A Coast Guard helicopter from Air Station Sitka and plane from Kodiak launched a search assisted by six good Samaritan vessels.
