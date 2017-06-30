Walker signs Alaska state budget day before it starts

Alaska Gov. Bill Walker signed the state operating budget Friday without vetoing any of it.
The portion of the budget directly controlled by the Legislature includes $4.9 billion.
The budget includes $760 million for Permanent Fund dividends, which will be $1,100. The budget decreases funding for government agencies by $145.7 million. It increases funding for state retirement payments and debt service.
Walker thanked the Legislature for avoiding a government shutdown.
But he said the job is not complete.
The budget closed a $2.5 billion gap between what the government spends and what it gets in taxes, fees and oil royalties. It used state savings from the Constitutional Budget Reserve to close the gap.
There isn’t enough money in this reserve to cover a similar gap in next year’s budget.
Recent headlines
-
-
Tulsequah Chief Mine controversy deepens as it courts new investorsSoutheast Alaska tribal groups are calling for cleanup of British Columbia’s long-abandoned Tulsequah Chief Mine. The call comes as a Canadian investment firm shops the prospect to potential new owner.
-
Juneau police chief Bryce Johnson takes job in IdahoJohnson said he’s leaving to be close to family. He has kids and grandkids in the Lower 48.
-
A man and his dog out for a stroll survive black bear attackA black bear sow attacked the man who was walking his dog about 4:30 a.m., said Tom Schumacher, the regional management coordinator for the Division of Wildlife Conservation. The Division of Wildlife Conservation is a division of Alaska Department of Fish and Game.