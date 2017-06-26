A Juneau Afternoon (Tuesday, June 27, 2017)

Today on A Juneau Afternoon, Laury Scandling hosts:

  • Playwright Maureen Longworth will be here to talk about her new play, Blue Ticket—Fairies out of Alaska;
  • Charlie Harrington will tell us about the Hangar’s 21st birthday festivities;
  • And we’ll hear a segment from “Curious Juneau,” a KTOO news feature that answers your questions about Juneau’s people and places

That, Writers Almanac, Bird Note, music and more, today on A Juneau Afternoon, live at 3 on KTPP, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on-demand via ktoo.org

