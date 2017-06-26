A Juneau Afternoon (Tuesday, June 27, 2017)

Today on A Juneau Afternoon, Laury Scandling hosts:
- Playwright Maureen Longworth will be here to talk about her new play, Blue Ticket—Fairies out of Alaska;
- Charlie Harrington will tell us about the Hangar’s 21st birthday festivities;
- And we’ll hear a segment from “Curious Juneau,” a KTOO news feature that answers your questions about Juneau’s people and places
That, Writers Almanac, Bird Note, music and more, today on A Juneau Afternoon, live at 3 on KTPP, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on-demand via ktoo.org
Recent headlines
Alaska to receive almost $30M from feds in PILT fundingThe Department of the Interior announced today that 29 local Alaska governments would receive $29.7 million in Payment in Lieu of Taxes funds, or PILT.
As Uber arrives in Alaska, towns without taxis have new transportation optionIn visits to the Lower 48, Alaskans may have caught a ride in an Uber or Lyft car. Now, people around the state can use the ride-sharing companies at home. This month, Alaska became the latest state to make way for the transportation apps.
Washington lawmakers inch closer to budget deal after marathon weekendIt’s do-or-die week in Olympia. It's cliché to say, but if lawmakers don’t pass a budget and send it to the governor for his signature before midnight on Friday, state government will go into partial shutdown. Washington lawmakers are optimistic that won’t happen.
Shareholders re-elect Sealaska board incumbentsThe management slate won this year’s Sealaska board election. Three incumbents and a newcomer who ran with them beat out eight independent candidates.