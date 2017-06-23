Juneau Afternoon – 6-26-17

Today on A Juneau Afternoon, Ben Brown hosts
We’ll talk with Marian Call about her album release party on Wednesday at the Amalga Distillery;
And Mercedes Munoz will be here to highlight activities at the CANVAS;
That, Writers Almanac, Bird Note, music and more, today on A Juneau Afternoon, live at 3 on KTPP, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on-demand via ktoo.org
Recent headlines
-
Juneau makes collection of property mapping data easier to access onlineWant to know the assessed value of your house or your neighbor's? Who owns that lot you drive by every day? The year a home was built?
-
Massive fire at London high-rise started in a refrigerator, police sayInvestigators also say some of the building's exterior materials failed safety tests. Police say they're considering manslaughter charges over the blaze, in which at least 79 people died.
-
No answers for low Kuskokwim king runThe driving question over the last several years, and the one that’s being asked again as biologists warn that 2017 could be the lowest king salmon run on record, is: why is the king run on the Kuskokwim so low?
-
Big turnout for Douglas library’s first Drag Queen Story HourA library worker in youth services says the event raised a few eyebrows, but didn't draw any formal complaints.