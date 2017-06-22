Newscast – Thursday, June 22, 2017

In this newscast:

  • Hilcorp snapped up more than 100,000 acres in Cook Inlet for additional oil and gas development at federal and state lease sales held yesterday.
  • Alaska U.S Sen. Lisa Murkowski says she needs time to review a health care bill drafted by fellow Republicans to understand its effects.
  • A black bear believed to have mauled a 16-year-old to death over the weekend has been shot and killed.
