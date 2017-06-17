Audio postcard, slideshow: Coast Guard cutter Bailey Barco commissioning

The brand new U.S. Coast Guard cutter Bailey Barco officially entered service during a commissioning ceremony in Juneau on Wednesday. KTOO captured audio and pictures from the event.
Speakers during the event included Chaplain Captain Gregory Todd, Juneau Mayor Ken Koeslch, Rear Adm. Michael McAllister who is commander of the Coast Guard’s 17th District, Vice Adm. Fred Midgette who is commander of the Coast Guard’s Pacific area, Lt. Frank Reed who is commander of the cutter Bailey Barco, and Carol Lash Pugh, ship’s sponsor, along with the Baily Barco crew. The Juneau Brass Quintet also performed during the event.
