Audio postcard, slideshow: Coast Guard cutter Bailey Barco commissioning

The brand new U.S. Coast Guard cutter Bailey Barco officially entered service during a commissioning ceremony in Juneau on Wednesday. KTOO captured audio and pictures from the event.

Speakers during the event included Chaplain Captain Gregory Todd, Juneau Mayor Ken Koeslch, Rear Adm. Michael McAllister who is commander of the Coast Guard’s 17th District, Vice Adm. Fred Midgette who is commander of the Coast Guard’s Pacific area, Lt. Frank Reed who is commander of the cutter Bailey Barco, and Carol Lash Pugh, ship’s sponsor, along with the Baily Barco crew. The Juneau Brass Quintet also performed during the event.

Vice Adm. Fred Midgette, commander of the Coast Guard’s Pacific area (far left in group), Lt. Frank Reed, commanding officer of the cutter Bailey Barco (center), and Rear Adm. Michael McAllister, commander of the Coast Guard’s 17th District (right) get their picture taken after a commissioning ceremony in Juneau on June 14, 2017. (Photo by Matt Miller/KTOO) Lt. Frank Reed, commanding officer of USCGC Bailey Barco, gets his picture taken with a friend following the vessel’s commissioning ceremony in Juneau June 14, 2017. (Photo by Matt Miller/KTOO) Vice Adm. Fred Midgette, commander of the Coast Guard’s Pacific area (left), Rear Adm. Michael McAllister, commander of the Coast Guard’s 17th District (center), and Lt. Frank Reed, commanding officer of the cutter Bailey Barco, prepare to speak during a commissioning ceremony in Juneau on June 14, 2017. (Photo by Matt Miller/KTOO) Carol Lash Pugh, the ship’s sponsor and great-granddaughter of Bailey Barco, speaks during commissioning of USCGC Bailey Barco in Juneau June 14, 2017. (Photo by Matt Miller/KTOO) The original crew at commissioning, called plank owners, stand ready during commissioning of USCGC Bailey Barco in Juneau June 14, 2017. (Photo by Matt Miller/KTOO) Coast Guard color guard stands ready during commissioning of USCGC Bailey Barco in Juneau June 14, 2017. (Photo by Matt Miller/KTOO) USCGC Bailey Barco during commissioning in Juneau June 14, 2017. (Photo by Matt Miller/KTOO)