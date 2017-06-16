Governor calls lawmakers for 2nd special session after House budget gambit fails

Alaska Gov. Bill Walker has called the Alaska Legislature back for a second special session to begin at 1 p.m. today, after lawmakers failed to pass an operating budget.
Without a budget, the state government will shut down in two weeks.
The House called it quits for the first special session Thursday night after pushing through an operating budget on short notice. The Republican minority caucus strongly protested.
This morning, the more conservative Senate adjourned without acting on the House’s budget. Democratic Sen. Berta Gardner got the last word in before Republican Senate President Pete Kelly gaveled out.
“It’s unacceptable to shut down without passing a budget. And we have to keep working at it,” she said.
House leaders said negotiations with the Senate were not going well, and that legal deadlines to adopt a budget compelled their unorthodox route to passing a budget.
Recent headlines
-
Team Pure and Wild Freeburd wins 2017 Race to AlaskaFour days and 700 miles after departing from Victoria, British Columbia, Team Pure and Wild Freeburd sailed into Ketchikan, making them the winners of the 2017 Race to Alaska.
-
Federal officials make formal apology for WWII internment of Unangan peopleFederal officials apologized Wednesday for their role in the World War II internment of the Unangan people. Jim Kurth, acting director of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, traveled to St. Paul Island to speak with survivors and descendants.
-
Homer and ACLU cut a deal after recall case rulingThe American Civil Liberties Union of Alaska and the City of Homer have struck a deal following a recent court battle over a recent recall effort.
-
Curious Juneau looks into the eye of Mount JuneauIs the eye a high school prank? Part of an underground rock climbing club's initiation? A Masonic conspiracy?