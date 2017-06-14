Two boaters found dead south of Unalakleet after joint search and rescue efforts

What started as search-and-rescue efforts turned into a death investigation in Unalakleet.
Two boaters, Peter Nanouk, 55, and Justin Nanouk, 35, from Unalakleet, were reported overdue Sunday evening, according Alaska State Troopers.
The two relatives were reportedly heading south towards Klikitarik to fish.
After searchers from St. Michael did not locate the fishermen on Monday, more volunteers in boats joined the search efforts in the area.
Peter Nanouk’s boat, an aluminum open-top skiff, was found in a swamp Tuesday without the two men onboard.
Both Nanouks later were found deceased on the beach near Golsovia River.
Foul play is not suspected in their deaths. Their remains will be sent to Anchorage for autopsies.
