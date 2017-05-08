Eaglecrest Ski Area names new general manager

The Eaglecrest Ski Area has a new general manager. The board of directors announced Monday that David Scanlan would come on board June 26.
Scanlan will relocate from Greenwood, Maine, where he’s been the general manager of the Mt. Abram Ski Resort since 2013.
He’ll replace Matt Lillard who left earlier this year for a ski area job in Vermont.
Scanlan had been a business owner on the Kenai Peninsula and has been an advocate of community owned ski areas like Eaglecrest.
“He’s an Alaskan which was not a main thing but it’s something to consider in terms of somebody that knows what they’re getting into up here as far as weather and such,” Eaglecrest Board President Mike Stanley said. “We just felt he’s the candidate to take Eaglecrest forward. He’s the right person for the job.”
In a statement, Scanlan said he was honored to have the opportunity to return to Alaska and help Eaglecrest reach its potential as a long-term community asset. Eaglecrest is owned by the City and Borough of Juneau, which subsidizes its operations. His starting salary will be $84,136.
