Rep. Young wants feds to lay off medical marijuana prosecution

U.S. Rep. Don Young, R-Alaska, is among 43 U.S. House members asking that Congress prevent the Justice Department from pursuing federal drug cases against people who are complying with their state’s medical marijuana laws.
Young and his colleagues have written the leaders of the subcommittee that writes the Justice Department’s budget. They want the appropriations bill to say that none of the money Congress allocates to the department can be used to prosecute people for using, selling or growing medical marijuana if their conduct is legal under state law.
Congress has included similar language in appropriations bills since 2014. But it might be more controversial this year.
The new U.S. attorney general, Jeff Sessions, has long argued that marijuana is a dangerous drug that should not be tolerated.
Recent headlines
-
‘Misdirected’ airstrike by U.S.-led coalition kills 18 allied fighters in SyriaThe strike was requested by America's partners "who had identified the target location as an ISIS fighting position," U.S. Central Command said Thursday.
-
Human Rights Commission appointment draws conservative ireConservative lawmakers are raising questions about the appointment of Fairbanks resident Drew Phoenix to the Human Rights Commission.
-
Ask a Climatologist: River breakup is all about spring tempsThe date and severity of river breakup in Alaska depends a lot on temperatures in April and May.
-
Tlingit and Haida students in Arkansas help archive Jeanie Greene videosIt’s probably not the first place you’d imagine preserving Alaska Native history, but the Sequoyah National Research Center is doing just that. A team of archivists with ties to the state are cataloging over a thousand video tapes that showcase Alaska Native life.