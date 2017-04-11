Juneau Afternoon – 4-12-17

Wednesday at 3 on A Juneau Afternoon,
We’ll get an update on the Gold Town Theatre with Collette Costa;
We’ll learn about Saturday’s UAS Ester Egg Hunt;
We’ll get a preview of the Alaska Design Forum;
And we’ll talk about the end of the ice skating season with Lauren Anderson
That, Writer’s Almanac, Bird Note, music and more, today on A Juneau Afternoon, live at 3 on KTOO-News, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on demand on-line at ktoo.org
Recent headlines
Unalaska receives surprise visitor from the deepWhat has eight arms, two tentacles and washed ashore on a beach in Unalaska Monday night? A more than six-foot long squid.
Hughes to replace Dunleavy on Senate Finance CommitteeThe Senate Committee on Committees recommended that Sen. Mike Dunleavy lose two committee seats.
Long line for first legal cannabis sales in KetchikanKetchikan’s first marijuana retail store opened its doors to customers at about 4:30 p.m. Monday, which was a few days later than originally planned. The 50-plus people in line were happy to buy legal cannabis for the first time in Alaska’s First City.
Alaska’s congressional delegation sticking by Sea GrantThe Sea Grant program helps track the economic vitality of the seafood industry and measure the effects of climate change, making up dozens of projects across Alaska.