Photos: Snow, smiles and splashes at Eaglecrest Slush Cup 2017

After two short seasons due to low snow, Eaglecrest Ski Area closed out a full winter this past weekend with the traditional crowd favorite Slush Cup.
Participants are encouraged to dress up in wacky costumes as they ski or snowboard through a handful of gates, culminating in attempt to hydroplane across a waist deep artificial pond. Everyone gets one shot, and points are awarded for best costume, best accuracy, and of course to the biggest show-off.
Equipment, speed, skill and luck play a part in the difference between a splish and a splash.
Eaglecrest reported the winners of the 2017 Slush Cup in 3 categories:
Adults
1st place – Bruce Griggs
2nd place – Kent Hart
3rd place – Don Meiners
Teens
1st place – Ronan Davies
2nd place – Jaime Morao
3rd place – Jessica Greg
Kids
1st place – Florian Wade
2nd place – Gabi Griggs
3rd place – Nettle Hart
Recent headlines
-
Repairs begin on Hilcorp’s leaking Cook Inlet gas lineThe company also now says it believes an oil sheen spotted near one of its platforms did not come from a pipeline leak, as originally thought.
-
State economists publish a “Where are they now?” for Alaska high school gradsOf the class of 2005, 37 percent went on to finish college within 10 years. That's for two-year or four-year degrees.
-
One harvester hopes for herring eggsEvery spring millions of herring return to spawn in Sitka Sound. The small, silvery fish are prized by commercial fishermen, who sell them for their eggs, known as herring roe.
-
State schedules prescribed burns in Delta bison range to improve forage, habitatAlaska Division of Forestry personnel will burn off dry vegetation in two areas around the Delta Junction State Bison Range over the next few weeks. The prescribed burns are intended to improve habitat for bison and other species that live on the range.