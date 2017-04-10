Photos: Snow, smiles and splashes at Eaglecrest Slush Cup 2017

After two short seasons due to low snow, Eaglecrest Ski Area closed out a full winter this past weekend with the traditional crowd favorite Slush Cup.

Participants are encouraged to dress up in wacky costumes as they ski or snowboard through a handful of gates, culminating in attempt to hydroplane across a waist deep artificial pond. Everyone gets one shot, and points are awarded for best costume, best accuracy, and of course to the biggest show-off.

Equipment, speed, skill and luck play a part in the difference between a splish and a splash.

Eaglecrest Slush Cup 2017. Saturday, April 8. (Photo by Mikko Wilson/KTOO) Eaglecrest Slush Cup 2017. Saturday, April 8. (Photo by Mikko Wilson/KTOO) Eaglecrest Slush Cup 2017. Saturday, April 8. (Photo by Mikko Wilson/KTOO) Eaglecrest Slush Cup 2017. Saturday, April 8. (Photo by Mikko Wilson/KTOO) Eaglecrest Slush Cup 2017. Saturday, April 8. (Photo by Mikko Wilson/KTOO) Eaglecrest Slush Cup 2017. Saturday, April 8. (Photo by Mikko Wilson/KTOO) Eaglecrest Slush Cup 2017. Saturday, April 8. (Photo by Mikko Wilson/KTOO) Eaglecrest Slush Cup 2017. Saturday, April 8. (Photo by Mikko Wilson/KTOO) Eaglecrest Slush Cup 2017. Saturday, April 8. (Photo by Mikko Wilson/KTOO) Eaglecrest Slush Cup 2017. Saturday, April 8. (Photo by Mikko Wilson/KTOO) Eaglecrest Slush Cup 2017. Saturday, April 8. (Photo by Mikko Wilson/KTOO) Eaglecrest Slush Cup 2017. Saturday, April 8. (Photo by Mikko Wilson/KTOO) Eaglecrest Slush Cup 2017. Saturday, April 8. (Photo by Mikko Wilson/KTOO) Eaglecrest Slush Cup 2017. Saturday, April 8. (Photo by Mikko Wilson/KTOO) Eaglecrest Slush Cup 2017. Saturday, April 8. (Photo by Mikko Wilson/KTOO) Eaglecrest Slush Cup 2017. Saturday, April 8. (Photo by Mikko Wilson/KTOO) Eaglecrest Slush Cup 2017. Saturday, April 8. (Photo by Mikko Wilson/KTOO) Eaglecrest Slush Cup 2017. Saturday, April 8. (Photo by Mikko Wilson/KTOO) Eaglecrest Slush Cup 2017. Saturday, April 8. (Photo by Mikko Wilson/KTOO) Eaglecrest Slush Cup 2017. Saturday, April 8. (Photo by Mikko Wilson/KTOO) Eaglecrest Slush Cup 2017. Saturday, April 8. (Photo by Mikko Wilson/KTOO) Eaglecrest Slush Cup 2017. Saturday, April 8. (Photo by Mikko Wilson/KTOO) Eaglecrest Slush Cup 2017. Saturday, April 8. (Photo by Mikko Wilson/KTOO) Eaglecrest Slush Cup 2017. Saturday, April 8. (Photo by Mikko Wilson/KTOO) Eaglecrest Slush Cup 2017. Saturday, April 8. (Photo by Mikko Wilson/KTOO)

Eaglecrest reported the winners of the 2017 Slush Cup in 3 categories:

Adults

1st place – Bruce Griggs

2nd place – Kent Hart

3rd place – Don Meiners

Teens

1st place – Ronan Davies

2nd place – Jaime Morao

3rd place – Jessica Greg

Kids

1st place – Florian Wade

2nd place – Gabi Griggs

3rd place – Nettle Hart